Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $5,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 51.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,001,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,584,000 after buying an additional 1,363,426 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,959,000 after buying an additional 126,836 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,575,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,733,000 after buying an additional 432,685 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.8% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,020,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,152,000 after purchasing an additional 269,000 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 893,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,708,000 after purchasing an additional 16,156 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TTWO shares. BNP Paribas raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.06.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $137.96 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $133.54 and a one year high of $195.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.01 and its 200 day moving average is $165.14.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.31. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total transaction of $21,124,992.72. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 437,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,594,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

