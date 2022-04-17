Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,807 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $15,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on JCI shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.69.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $596,937.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $366,212.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,877,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,099,858. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $81.77. The firm has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.72 and a 200 day moving average of $71.65.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.64%.

Johnson Controls International Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

