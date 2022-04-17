Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,756 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $9,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,175,147 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $407,847,000 after purchasing an additional 73,051 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in ANSYS in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS traded down $13.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $282.33. 495,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,913. The stock has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $351.54. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $258.00 and a fifty-two week high of $413.89.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $661.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.40 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.84%. ANSYS’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ANSYS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.69.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total value of $1,082,396.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

