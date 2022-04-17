Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,124 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $7,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 214.6% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 973.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth $51,000. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vulcan Materials stock traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $174.77. 536,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,633. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $181.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.70. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $163.00 and a one year high of $213.65.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VMC shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.87.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

