Arizona State Retirement System Has $10.39 Million Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in ResMed were worth $10,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,945,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $774,518,000 after buying an additional 80,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ResMed by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,220,000 after purchasing an additional 180,341 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in ResMed by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 574,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ResMed by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 441,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,447,000 after purchasing an additional 78,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its stake in ResMed by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 423,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,562,000 after purchasing an additional 63,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Shares of RMD stock opened at $234.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.54. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.09 and a 1 year high of $301.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.97, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.33.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47. ResMed had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The business had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 47.32%.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total value of $617,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,354 shares in the company, valued at $26,269,438. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $359,551.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,613 shares of company stock worth $10,535,593. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ResMed in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.11.

ResMed Company Profile (Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.