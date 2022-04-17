Arizona State Retirement System Has $11.19 Million Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 174,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,210 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $11,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,039,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 215.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 104,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after buying an additional 71,010 shares during the period. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total transaction of $398,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,364. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $87.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.27. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $50.19 and a 1-year high of $88.32. The company has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.92.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.83. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

MPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

