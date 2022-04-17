Arizona State Retirement System Has $13.18 Million Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $13,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 72.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Todd Maclin bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $126.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $117.32 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.77.
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.57%.
Kimberly-Clark Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.
