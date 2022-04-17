Arizona State Retirement System Has $13.84 Million Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in MSCI were worth $13,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSCI. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,671,000 after acquiring an additional 55,624 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 784,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,247,000 after buying an additional 11,090 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at $436,000. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI stock opened at $482.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.48 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $505.97 and a 200-day moving average of $568.01. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $443.00 and a fifty-two week high of $679.85.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.01). MSCI had a negative return on equity of 256.92% and a net margin of 35.53%. The company had revenue of $549.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 47.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MSCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $533.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MSCI in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $542.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $606.14.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Â- Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

