Arizona State Retirement System Has $5.83 Million Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Clorox were worth $5,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the third quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the third quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 185.2% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $145.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.01. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $127.02 and a 12 month high of $196.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.15, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 86.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 233.17%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CLX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Clorox from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Clorox from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Clorox from $162.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $148.50.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

