Arizona State Retirement System Has $7 Million Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,576 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $6,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 277 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 872 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.02, for a total transaction of $645,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,796,123.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.74, for a total transaction of $132,861.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,011,870.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,976 shares of company stock valued at $5,139,568. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $215.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.36. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.53 and a 52-week high of $257.03. The stock has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 0.92.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.10. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 59.12%. The business had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

