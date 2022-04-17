Arizona State Retirement System Has $8.27 Million Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,207 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,333 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Corning were worth $8,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Corning during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLW stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.69. 4,153,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,632,628. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.23 and its 200-day moving average is $37.94. The company has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $46.82.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.10%.

GLW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.27.

In related news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $454,050.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

