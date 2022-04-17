Arizona State Retirement System Has $8.54 Million Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $8,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 650.0% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the third quarter worth $28,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 35.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 230.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 89,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.70, for a total value of $10,832,462.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total value of $190,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 692,454 shares of company stock valued at $74,825,198 in the last quarter. 20.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NET traded down $7.65 on Friday, reaching $113.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,608,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,918,612. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.33 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.24. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.84 and a 12-month high of $221.64.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.79 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 39.65% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. On average, analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NET shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.39.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

