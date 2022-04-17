Arizona State Retirement System Has $9.12 Million Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $9,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDG traded up $2.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $638.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,827. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $649.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $635.26. The firm has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.45. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $552.72 and a 52 week high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $786.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $721.94.

In other news, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total transaction of $3,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.77, for a total value of $7,253,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $25,313,045. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

