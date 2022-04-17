Arizona State Retirement System Has $9.45 Million Stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,548 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,019 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Twitter were worth $9,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Twitter by 15.0% during the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,825 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,321,796 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $79,823,000 after purchasing an additional 116,040 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Thunderbird Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,893,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,063,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWTR traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,868,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,520,336. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.51. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $73.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.26 and a beta of 0.80.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Twitter had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Twitter’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Twitter declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the social networking company to purchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TWTR. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.39.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $207,942.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $176,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,614 shares of company stock worth $781,743 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

