Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,952 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 3,123 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $12,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTSH. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 181.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,182,330 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $847,620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209,667 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 174.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,989,824 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $518,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446,306 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 283.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,279,456 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $391,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901,210 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 32.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,291,605 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $837,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,932,928 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,182,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $452,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total transaction of $559,118.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,568. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $84.74 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $66.19 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.45 and a 200 day moving average of $84.34. The firm has a market cap of $44.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTSH. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

