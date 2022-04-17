Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Entergy were worth $6,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Entergy by 247.6% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 559,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,576,000 after purchasing an additional 398,620 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Entergy by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 68,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,663,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Entergy by 0.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,545,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,498,000 after buying an additional 10,354 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Entergy by 8.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 209,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,783,000 after buying an additional 16,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Entergy by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after buying an additional 7,391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

ETR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Vertical Research cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

In related news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,087,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Phillip R. May, Jr. sold 9,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,172,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 221,251 shares of company stock worth $25,937,864 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ETR opened at $124.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.40. Entergy Corporation has a 52 week low of $98.50 and a 52 week high of $124.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.64.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

