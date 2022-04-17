Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,708 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Waters were worth $6,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Waters by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

WAT stock opened at $295.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $317.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.31. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $292.24 and a 1 year high of $428.22.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. Waters had a return on equity of 239.12% and a net margin of 24.87%. The business had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waters in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $369.67.

Waters Profile (Get Rating)

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

