Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $6,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 599.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 21,425 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.00.

In related news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $41,504.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $223,801.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $110.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.39 and a fifty-two week high of $135.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.79.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 14.16%. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

About Northern Trust (Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.