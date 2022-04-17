Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,907 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $5,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Paycom Software by 17.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,018 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,344,000 after acquiring an additional 23,571 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the third quarter worth about $255,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Paycom Software by 0.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,631 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,690,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 18.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. 72.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAYC opened at $319.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $333.46 and its 200-day moving average is $399.50. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $283.91 and a 12 month high of $558.97. The firm has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $284.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on PAYC shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $655.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.67.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

