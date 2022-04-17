Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,196 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Dover were worth $7,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Dover by 308.2% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 10,679 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter valued at $8,733,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Dover by 20.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 75,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,714,000 after acquiring an additional 12,635 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.8% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

DOV stock opened at $146.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.76. Dover Co. has a one year low of $137.65 and a one year high of $184.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Dover had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.87%.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total transaction of $504,324.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $4,945,018.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.77.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

