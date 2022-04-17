Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,215 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $7,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 10,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 5.1% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Tractor Supply by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp grew its position in Tractor Supply by 55.9% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 194.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TSCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.91.

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 2,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $509,712.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,031 shares of company stock worth $6,416,873. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $228.23 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $170.82 and a 52-week high of $241.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $223.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 50.77% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.69%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

