Arizona State Retirement System Sells 128 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $12,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in AutoZone by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,080,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,732,000 after buying an additional 444,581 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 439,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,026,000 after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 301,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.4% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 271,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 30.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 213,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,229,000 after purchasing an additional 50,322 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,057.21.

NYSE AZO opened at $2,164.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,967.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,923.64. The company has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.92. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,367.96 and a 12 month high of $2,221.56.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.79 by $4.51. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $14.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $5,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,154.70, for a total value of $5,929,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,182 shares of company stock valued at $12,816,334 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

