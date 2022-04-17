Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,443 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,406 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in V.F. were worth $6,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in V.F. by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in V.F. by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 99,734 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 78,678 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 43,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its position in shares of V.F. by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 250,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of V.F. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. William Blair cut shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.95.

VFC opened at $56.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.70. The company has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.46. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $51.02 and a 1-year high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

