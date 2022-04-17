Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,266 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 77,942 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 2,266 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $10,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,656 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 14,237 shares during the period. First National Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 63,765 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 29,436 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,868 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,738 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EA stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,036,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,397. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.68. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $117.58 and a one year high of $148.93. The firm has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a PE ratio of 55.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.80. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.63%.

In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $138,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,310,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,015 shares of company stock valued at $6,239,748 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EA shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.81.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

