Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,617 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,617 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $9,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,007,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,611,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $61.15 and a one year high of $75.52. The firm has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.45.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.88%.

XEL has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.56.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

