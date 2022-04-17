Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,837 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,908 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,837 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $14,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $280,032,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 118.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,954,384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $398,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689,109 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 151.7% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,356,713 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $269,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,221 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 297.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,233,137 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $179,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,009 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,917,900 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $233,576,000 after acquiring an additional 879,803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EOG opened at $122.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.12. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $127.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.02.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. Barclays increased their target price on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.36.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $566,339.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $1,326,958.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,086. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

