Arizona State Retirement System Sells 298 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,159 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $8,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in HubSpot by 3.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,991,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,346,357,000 after purchasing an additional 67,233 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 141.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,682,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,137,743,000 after purchasing an additional 985,452 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 15.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 339,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $229,716,000 after buying an additional 44,313 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth $203,440,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HubSpot alerts:

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.01, for a total transaction of $93,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,040,129.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total transaction of $4,525,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,777,920 over the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HUBS traded down $19.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $445.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,973. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $480.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $609.28. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $378.88 and a one year high of $866.00. The company has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -266.75 and a beta of 1.63.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.12. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $369.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HUBS shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen upgraded shares of HubSpot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $850.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $845.00 to $675.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $739.04.

HubSpot Profile (Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.