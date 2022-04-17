Arizona State Retirement System Sells 407 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $13,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 239,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $157,698,000 after buying an additional 45,767 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,667 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Align Technology by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $409.82 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $372.62 and a 12-month high of $737.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $456.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $555.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.61.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $693.38.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

