Arizona State Retirement System Sells 4,077 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,077 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $10,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $55.25 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.55 and a 12 month high of $83.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.24 and a 200-day moving average of $67.49.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $962.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.04 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 31.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.91%.

KKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $81.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.96.

In related news, Director Matt Cohler acquired 8,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.26 per share, with a total value of $505,871.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

