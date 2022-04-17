Arizona State Retirement System Sells 651 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,838 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $9,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 80,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,221,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $1,176,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.2% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.3% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

VEEV stock traded down $5.74 on Friday, reaching $191.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 573,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,812. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.04. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.48 and a 12-month high of $343.96. The firm has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of 72.80, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.78.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $485.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.98 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 23.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $303.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stephens cut shares of Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.58.

In other news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total value of $2,354,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total value of $4,142,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

