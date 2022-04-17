Arizona State Retirement System Sells 658 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,674 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $14,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 93 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

PANW has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JMP Securities started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks to $650 from $615 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as he adjusted his targets across the app, infrastructure and security software spaces. Software underperformed the S&P 500 by 15% in 2021 as overall valuations contracted 10%, noted Thill, who thinks multiples in the space will continue to compress in 2022 as 80% of software names are expected to decelerate with “digital digestion” happening coming out of the pandemic. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $624.47.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total value of $2,237,439.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total value of $1,598,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 70,657 shares of company stock worth $39,871,738 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PANW traded down $2.23 on Friday, reaching $626.78. 955,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,531,267. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $568.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $534.23. The firm has a market cap of $61.73 billion, a PE ratio of -132.23 and a beta of 1.28. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $322.23 and a 12 month high of $635.89.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.