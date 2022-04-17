Arizona State Retirement System Sells 8,109 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,109 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $7,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,219.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 143.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.53.

SYF opened at $37.70 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $33.76 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.42. The company has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.60.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.01%.

About Synchrony Financial (Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.