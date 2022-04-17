Arizona State Retirement System Sells 985 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cintas were worth $11,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cintas by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Cintas by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,405,000 after purchasing an additional 9,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 152.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 118,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,719,000 after purchasing an additional 71,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.40.

Cintas stock opened at $413.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $338.00 and a 12-month high of $461.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $394.37 and its 200 day moving average is $411.13. The company has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.53.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. Cintas had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total value of $3,478,686.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total transaction of $5,290,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,245,602.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

