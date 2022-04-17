Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,789 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $9,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 87,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,446,000 after purchasing an additional 9,046 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 11,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE traded down $0.84 on Friday, hitting $85.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,265,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,291. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.84 and a 52-week high of $111.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.75 and a 200 day moving average of $99.07. The company has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.37.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.42. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 2,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $255,109.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.86, for a total value of $484,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,381 shares of company stock worth $4,209,073 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on CBRE Group from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.60.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

