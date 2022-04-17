Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $6,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,572,000 after purchasing an additional 76,061 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,660,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HZNP opened at $116.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.98. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $83.42 and a twelve month high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $72,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 580,624 shares of company stock valued at $60,865,020 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

