Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 740.9% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $89,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF alerts:

FDIS opened at $76.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.59. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 52 week low of $69.74 and a 52 week high of $93.42.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.