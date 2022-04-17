Arkadios Wealth Advisors Lowers Stake in The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its position in shares of The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,116 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Necessity Retail REIT were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Necessity Retail REIT by 7.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,856,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,365,000 after acquiring an additional 919,148 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 1,052.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 697,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after buying an additional 636,962 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 18.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,025,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,321,000 after acquiring an additional 467,621 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 134.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 724,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after acquiring an additional 414,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Necessity Retail REIT by 638.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 378,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after buying an additional 327,000 shares during the period. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RTL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Necessity Retail REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group raised Necessity Retail REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Aegis started coverage on Necessity Retail REIT in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities raised Necessity Retail REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

NASDAQ:RTL opened at $7.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.29. The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.83 and a 12-month high of $10.21.

In other news, Director Stanley R. Perla bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.05 per share, for a total transaction of $40,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S. Additional information about RTL can be found on its website at www.necessityretailreit.com.

