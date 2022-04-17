Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 8,850 Shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) by 66.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Hyliion were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HYLN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Lattice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyliion during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Hyliion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Hyliion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Hyliion by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyliion alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Hyliion from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Hyliion from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

HYLN stock opened at $3.78 on Friday. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $13.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.68.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Analysts expect that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hyliion (Get Rating)

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications; and battery packs. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hyliion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyliion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.