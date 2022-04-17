Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 869,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 16,736 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 1.10% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $41,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of APAM. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1,688.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on APAM shares. StockNews.com lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.50 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Artisan Partners Asset Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.79.

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.30. 391,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,686. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.91. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $57.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 157.99% and a net margin of 27.42%. The company had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.77%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 81.26%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.