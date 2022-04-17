ASD (BTMX) (BTMX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.26 Million

ASD (BTMX) (BTMX) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. ASD (BTMX) has a market cap of $272.92 million and $1.26 million worth of ASD (BTMX) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ASD (BTMX) has traded flat against the dollar. One ASD (BTMX) coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ASD (BTMX) alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003419 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00035036 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00103688 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

ASD (BTMX) Profile

ASD (BTMX) (BTMX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD (BTMX)’s total supply is 743,798,994 coins. ASD (BTMX)’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

ASD (BTMX) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD (BTMX) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD (BTMX) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD (BTMX) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ASD (BTMX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD (BTMX) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.