ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 4,100 at Berenberg Bank

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 5,500 ($71.67) to GBX 4,100 ($53.43) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ASOMY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 2,280 ($29.71) to GBX 2,125 ($27.69) in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,300 ($43.00) to GBX 2,900 ($37.79) in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ASOS from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASOS from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 4,000 ($52.12) to GBX 3,850 ($50.17) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASOS has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,824.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASOMY opened at $19.20 on Wednesday. ASOS has a 52-week low of $19.05 and a 52-week high of $74.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.44 and a 200-day moving average of $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

