Assura (LON:AGR) Receives Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Assura (LON:AGR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 80 ($1.04) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AGR. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.04) price objective on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Assura in a report on Friday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 81 ($1.06).

Shares of AGR stock opened at GBX 68.65 ($0.89) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.02 billion and a PE ratio of 13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.83, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 65.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 68.20. Assura has a 52 week low of GBX 59.28 ($0.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 80.60 ($1.05).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.74 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. Assura’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.58%.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

