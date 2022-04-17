Atria Investments LLC Acquires 2,207 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,458 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $13,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Netflix by 267.3% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 378,996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $231,316,000 after purchasing an additional 275,804 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,905 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $15,201,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Netflix by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 121,640 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $74,242,000 after purchasing an additional 38,847 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen decreased their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Netflix from $725.00 to $620.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $537.00.

NFLX stock traded down $9.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $341.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,338,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,569,135. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $329.82 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $373.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $516.36.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

