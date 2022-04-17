Atria Investments LLC Acquires 4,184 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $8,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $553,000. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,318,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $3.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $175.00. 3,474,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,325,989. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $170.14 and a one year high of $228.14. The stock has a market cap of $73.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.11.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.76%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.32.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile (Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

