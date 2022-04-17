Atria Investments LLC Acquires 803 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $4,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARE. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 540.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 1,044,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,546,000 after acquiring an additional 881,359 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,086,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,803,000 after buying an additional 745,072 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,200,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,320,000 after buying an additional 594,379 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 941,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,965,000 after buying an additional 381,757 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,070,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,688,422,000 after buying an additional 357,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARE traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $196.18. 797,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,933. The company has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.82. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.50 and a fifty-two week high of $224.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $193.18 and its 200 day moving average is $201.17.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.37%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total value of $510,042.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $1,226,043.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,462 shares of company stock worth $6,854,818 over the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

