Atria Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $9,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 12.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.6% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.50.

NASDAQ:MNST traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.59. 6,279,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,804,567. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.67 and a 200 day moving average of $86.14. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $71.78 and a 1-year high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 22.79%. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

