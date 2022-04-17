Atria Investments LLC Buys 1,426 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $4,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLL. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ball by 1,357.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ball by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 1,025.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLL. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ball from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.71.

In related news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total value of $786,939.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Betty J. Sapp bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.00 per share, for a total transaction of $130,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 15,862 shares of company stock worth $1,381,499 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLL traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $87.15. 4,412,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,736,668. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.42. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $77.95 and a 52-week high of $98.09. The company has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Ball had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Ball’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

Ball Profile (Get Rating)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.