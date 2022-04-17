Atria Investments LLC Buys 1,462 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,248 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 854.5% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GS stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $321.64. 5,460,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,943,170. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $337.66 and its 200-day moving average is $370.70. The company has a market cap of $108.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $308.20 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.00 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $18.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $416.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $436.84.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

