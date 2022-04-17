Atria Investments LLC Buys 1,475 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,671,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,514,000 after buying an additional 723,357 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $126.42. 1,255,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,854,900. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.77. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $117.32 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.57%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KMB. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.63.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Todd Maclin bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

