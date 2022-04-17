Atria Investments LLC Buys 1,645 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $9,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,418,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,190,000 after buying an additional 250,878 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $278,383,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,693,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,626,000 after buying an additional 62,829 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,371,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,643,000 after buying an additional 37,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 918,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,150,000 after buying an additional 38,434 shares during the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVO shares. Barclays raised their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 750.00 to 850.00 in a research note on Thursday. Danske raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 530.00 to 585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $532.75.

Shares of NVO stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.20. 885,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,278,510. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.39. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $71.18 and a 12-month high of $122.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.00% and a return on equity of 72.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.741 dividend. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 44.85%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

